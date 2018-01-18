Willie Cauley-Stein On Donovan Mitchell: 'Somebody Needs To Take Him Out'

Willie Cauley-Stein did not appreciate his Sacramento Kings being dunked on by Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell Wednesday night.

Mitchell continued his assault on NBA rims against the Kings, as he hammered home a few sick dunks. First came this windmill in the first quarter:

Then in the third quarter, he threw down another one right in the middle of what looked like the entire Kings roster:

That was just straight violent.

After the game, Cauley-Stein had the following to say about Mitchell showing off on his dunks:

“It’s demoralizing when you see it, especially when you’re on the bench. You see that and it’s just like f***, somebody needs to take him out, plain and simple. You’ve got to load up and wrap him up, plain and simple. That’s what got to happen.”

He continued:

“I think you just have to drill it in your head where it becomes second nature, especially since we’re a bunch of nice guys. You have try to get in the out-of-body experience, being a little rougher, being a little nastier. We just let people come in the lane and stuff.”

The second part of that quote softened things a little, but lets be clear: Cauley-Stein wants Mitchell to get hammered for dunking. It may have just been frustration after a 120-105 loss but still, that’s probably something he shouldn’t have said out loud. Save it for the locker room.

Now the next time Cauley-Stein has a hard foul on someone going up for a dunk, the league may want to speak with him.