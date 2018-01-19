Dwyane Wade Couldn't Help But Grin From Ear-to-Ear After Receiving LeBron James' Spectacular Pass

LeBron James threw an impossibly beautiful pass to Dwyane Wade during last night’s victory over the Orlando Magic. Any time you complete a no-look, behind-the-back assist through an opponent’s legs, you’re going to get your name in the paper. And, more importantly, on sports blogs.

Wade was surprised as anyone that the low-percentage play worked out. A slow-motion replay shows him coming to terms with the fact that the ball was somehow in his hands, then being overcome with pure joy. A simpler, less jaded person might suggest the clip will restore your faith in humanity, but that seems like hyperbole.

It was neat, though.