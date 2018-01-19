NFL USA Today Sports

Robby Anderson Arrested After Threatening to Perform Sexual Act on Police Officer's Wife

Robby Anderson Arrested After Threatening to Perform Sexual Act on Police Officer's Wife

NFL

Robby Anderson Arrested After Threatening to Perform Sexual Act on Police Officer's Wife

Robby Anderson is in a sticky situation after threatening to a police officer that he was, according to Taylor Rooks, “going to find his wife, f—k her, and nut her in her eye.”

That seems a little excessive for the New York Jets’ wide receiver, who has been charged on nine counts. Those charges are “resisting an officer/obstruction without violence, harm to a public servant or family, fleeing/eluding while lights/siren active, reckless driving, failure to drive in a single lane, two counts of disobeying/avoiding a red light, speeding, and turning without a signal.”

That “harm to a public servant or family” is likely in direct response to the unlawful emission threat. Anderson was stopped initially after going 105 in a 45 mph zone, according to SNY.

 

, , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home