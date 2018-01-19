USA Today Sports

Video: Aly Raisman Delivers Poignant Victim Statement Against Larry Nassar

Aly Raisman provided her victim statement against Larry Nassar today, and it is impossible to watch the video without getting emotional. She excoriates Nassar for perpetrating the biggest sexual assault scandal in the history of sports, and at the end of the statement she does not let US Gynmastics off the hook.

