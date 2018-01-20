Charissa Thompson Attorney Seeks Justice in 'Disgusting' Invasion of Privacy from Nude Photo Hack

Charissa Thompson, a host for Fox Sports, had private nude photos hacked and leaked online. Her attorney Andrew Brettler is vowing to take “every appropriate step” to secure justice. Brettler told Fox News:

“We’re working with [the Los Angeles District Attorney] hand-in-hand … I think that it’s important that the responsible individual or individuals are held accountable for this because it’s a disgusting invasion of my client’s privacy rights.”

The LA District Attorney’s office confirmed to Fox News that they are investigating the case. This story will be worth monitoring for if and when the perpetrator(s) in this case is identified and faces accountability.