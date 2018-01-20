Enes Kanter Loses All Self-Awareness, Trolls LeBron James After Team He Doesn't Play for Scores Many Points

The Oklahoma City Thunder hung 148 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers this afternoon. Enes Kanter, the NBA player most pleased with this development was not involved. Despite having absolutely nothing to do with the offensive explosion, the Knicks big man got right on the Twitter machine and taunted LeBron James with emojis.

Is everyone in this league just in their feelings 100 percent of the time? I say let’s stop wasting time and make Dashboard Confessional and Xanga the two official sponsors of the NBA.

Here are all the times LeBron James has used the #striveforgreatness hashtag. Again, Kanter knew this. He knew what type of hashtag James uses on Twitter. These are our fiercest and most bloodthirsty competitors.

Kanter and James, of course, got into a debate over kings, queens, and princesses after a November game at Madison Square Garden so the bad blood is no secret.

Stay tuned for the next tiff.