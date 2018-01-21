NFL USA Today Sports

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo Share Special Moment on Field After Pats Win

Danny Amendola had a pretty spectacular day. He caught seven balls for 84 yards and two touchdowns — including this spectacular one — and also completed a 20-yard pass. After the game he and his girlfriend Olivia Culpo, an actress and 2018 SI Swimsuit rookie, shared a moment worth a thousand words on the field at Gillette Stadium:

GAME DAYYYYYYYYYYYYY 🏈❤️🤗 @sophiaculpo

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

@oliviaculpo is officially a ROOKIE! 🎉 #SISwim 2018

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

