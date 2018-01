Doug Pederson is on the verge of leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl with Nick Foles at quarterback, which has reminded many people of Mike Lombardi’s proclamation that Pederson might be the least qualified NFL head coach in 30 years. One of those reminded was ESPN’s Louis Riddick:

Doug Pederson a pretty good coach huh? Definitely not the least qualified ever. #suchastupidthingtosay — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 22, 2018

Lombardi, for his part, has given Pederson his due today:

doug pederson won me over. Making Wentz great was not sure it was him. Getting Foles to play this well is him. Hat off. Respect. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 22, 2018

It would’ve been more fun if Lombardi stuck to his guns, but there’s not much you can do when you’re proven this wrong.