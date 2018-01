Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara are clearly still salty over the “Minneapolis Miracle” and took the time to troll the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

After the Vikings’ 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Thomas took to Twitter and posted the following:

Kamara was clearly a fan of that tweet:

Obviously this didn’t go over well with Vikings fans who invaded the mentions of both players. Enjoy reading through the replies.