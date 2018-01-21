Is There A Quarterback Controversy Between Nick Foles And Carson Wentz?

Nick Foles just led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl with a phenomenal performance in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Foles replaced Carson Wentz in Week 15, when the incumbent starter went down with a torn ACL. Given what he did on Sunday in a dominant 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, is there now a quarterback controversy in Philly? Um, no. No there absolutely is not.

People are already asking the question or bringing up similar scenarios:

Nick Foles is the modern-day Jeff Hostetler. Cue the quarterback controversy in Philly. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 22, 2018

I’m sorry but there is absolutely zero chance at a quarterback controversy in Philadelphia. Wentz is the team’s starter whenever he’s finally healthy. He was playing at an MVP-level before getting hurt, and Foles was nothing more than competent during the regular season. He had a great game on Sunday, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, but that doesn’t change anything.

Wentz was excellent during much of his second NFL season. He completed 60.2 percent of his passes, for 3,296 yards, averaged 7.49 yards per attempt and had 33 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. His passer rating of 101.9 ranked fourth in the league, while his Total QBR of 75.7 ranked first, more than six full points ahead of second place Case Keenum (69.5) and 8.5 points higher than Tom Brady (67.2).

Wentz is poised to be a star, while Foles is decent quarterback who will likely make some money this offseason. But no, there is no quarterback controversy in Philadelphia, even if the Eagles come out victorious in Super Bowl LII.