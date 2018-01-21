Video: Rob Gronkowski in Concussion Protocol After Getting Walloped By Barry Church

Rob Gronkowski got drilled by Barry Church in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game. Church was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness and headed into the locker room for evaluation.

While the Patriots finished the touchdown scoring drive and are now down 14-10, Gronk’s availability or lack thereof is going to be a major in the second half.

UPDATE: As the second half begins, Gronk is still being evaluated and his return is classified as questionable.

UPDATE II: Gronk is OUT the rest of the game with a head injury.