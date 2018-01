ESPN’s Dianna Russini is on the scene at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., where New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has just arrived for the AFC championship game … with his throwing hand in his pocket.

Tom Brady arrives to Gillette Stadium with his hand in his pocket pic.twitter.com/xZTZfN8MBW — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 21, 2018

Russini was hoping to get a better look at the GOAT’s golden, but mysteriously injured, paw, and even knew which was Brady’s typical bag hand.

Tom Brady expected to arrive at Gillette Stadium any minute now. Normally hold his bag and his right hand… We will see check it all out on SportsCenter — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 21, 2018

So there’s that.