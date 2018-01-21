Tom Brady Hand Reports Keep Getting More Gruesome

The Patriots have done their best to conceal specifics on the hand injury Tom Brady suffered — or exacerbated? — this week in practice. Brady, as you’d expect, was arrogantly coy in front of the media. But, the latest reports to trickle out make it seem like kind of a big deal:
To recap: We have no idea whether and to what extent Brady will be hampered by this injury versus Jacksonville today. By all accounts he threw great on Friday, but could the Jags’ ferocious pass rush affect him as the game goes on? Or, are we gonna sit here in four hours with Brady having played splendidly looking silly for being concerned the last few days?
Whatever the case may be, it’ll be fascinating to find out.
