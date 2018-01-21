Tom Brady Hand Reports Keep Getting More Gruesome

The Patriots have done their best to conceal specifics on the hand injury Tom Brady suffered — or exacerbated? — this week in practice. Brady, as you’d expect, was arrogantly coy in front of the media. But, the latest reports to trickle out make it seem like kind of a big deal:

Some additional context/information: On Tom Brady, he required more than 10 stitches after sustaining a cut on the inside part of his right throwing hand near the thumb Wednesday, per source. Those at practice described a bloody scene. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 21, 2018

Per sources, Patriots QB Tom Brady suffered a collateral ligament sprain in his right thumb, in addition to the cut. Threw well on Friday, expected to be good to go today. But that's where the concern over his functionality would've been. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2018

To recap: We have no idea whether and to what extent Brady will be hampered by this injury versus Jacksonville today. By all accounts he threw great on Friday, but could the Jags’ ferocious pass rush affect him as the game goes on? Or, are we gonna sit here in four hours with Brady having played splendidly looking silly for being concerned the last few days?

Whatever the case may be, it’ll be fascinating to find out.

