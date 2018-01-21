VIDEO: Blake Bortles Shed Tears During Closing Seconds

Blake Bortles shedding tears after losing heartbreaker to the Patriots pic.twitter.com/ev4R261L7P — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 21, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 10-point fourth quarter lead slipped away at the hands of Tom Brady. It’s a tale as old as time, but never gets easier for the vanquished foe. Blake Bortles was overcome with emotion as the Patriots salted the game away with a first down.

Jim Nantz identified the wet substance on his face as tears and I’m 80 percent sure I agree with him.

Bortles, despite all the jokes, was fantastic today but his performance wasn’t enough to overcome the magic of Foxborough. Very tough pill to swallow.