VIDEO: CBS' AFC Championship Intro With John Malkovich is Brilliant and Meta

Television Law 101 requires all major sporting events be preceded with dramatic opening segments overselling the drama to come. And that’s not a bad thing. These pieces get our juices flowing. Something IMPORTANT is happening, our big dumb brains finally realize.

CBS decided to turn today’s AFC Championship intro into a meta thinkpiece starring John Malkovich. The result is a pure brilliance.

The NFL’s David vs. the NFL’s Goliath, for the right to play in the Super Bowl. Our tease for @Jaguars–@Patriots featuring @JohnMalkovich will get you AMPED for the AFC Championship Game on CBS. pic.twitter.com/DYClwgcTAW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 21, 2018

Very clever way to play up the David vs. Goliath angle with a wink and a nod. Someone deserves a raise.