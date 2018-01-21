NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: USWNT's Julie Ertz Reacts To Husband Going To Super Bowl LII

VIDEO: USWNT's Julie Ertz Reacts To Husband Going To Super Bowl LII

Soccer

VIDEO: USWNT's Julie Ertz Reacts To Husband Going To Super Bowl LII

Zach Ertz is headed to Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles after a 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL title game. His soccer star wife, Julie Ertz, found out about the big win after she and her teammates with the U.S. Women’s National Team smoked Denmark 5-1.

Julie had one of the team’s five goals, then while doing a post-match interview, was informed her husband was going to his first Super Bowl. Her reaction was awesome.

Check it out:

And here’s the interview she did with ESPN as soon as the match finished:

Awesome day for the Ertz family.

UPDATE: Zach was shown his wife’s reaction and was overcome with emotion as he watched:

, , , , , , , NFL, Soccer

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home