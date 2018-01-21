VIDEO: Myles Jack Should Have Had a Touchdown on Dion Lewis Fumble

Myles Jack forced and recovered a Dion Lewis fumble. He was ruled down by contact and the play was whistled dead. Jack was incensed, spiking down the ball in apparent dismay over being ruled down. Upon further review, it looks like he has a solid point.
