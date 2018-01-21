NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Myles Jack Should Have Had a Touchdown on Dion Lewis Fumble

VIDEO: Myles Jack Should Have Had a Touchdown on Dion Lewis Fumble

NFL

VIDEO: Myles Jack Should Have Had a Touchdown on Dion Lewis Fumble

Myles Jack forced and recovered a Dion Lewis fumble. He was ruled down by contact and the play was whistled dead. Jack was incensed, spiking down the ball in apparent dismay over being ruled down. Upon further review, it looks like he has a solid point.

, , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home