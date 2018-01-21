WATCH: Eagles Fans Throw Full Beer Cans At Vikings Fans Before NFC Title Game

Philadelphia Eagles fans didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory on Sunday before the NFC Championship Game. Aside from starting the day by brawling with each other and the cops, they also harassed Minnesota Vikings fans who made the trek to Philly. That included throwing full beer cans at the visitors.

Check it out:

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, Eagles fans are throwing full beer cans at Vikings fans. Come on folks, be better than that. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) January 21, 2018

I’m not a lawyer, but I believe the technical term for that is “assault.”

Eagles fans also booed and taunted the visitors, though that’s pretty standard fan behavior:

What’s it like to be a #Vikings fan inside the #Eagles tailgate? *Sound up* I followed a few fans in purple. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/GkK9viGyRR — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) January 21, 2018

That’s acceptable. But throwing full cans of beer at opposing fans is not only dangerous, it’s also a waste of beer. Two cardinal sins.