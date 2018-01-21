NFL USA Today Sports

WATCH: Eagles Fans Throw Full Beer Cans At Vikings Fans Before NFC Title Game

Philadelphia Eagles fans didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory on Sunday before the NFC Championship Game. Aside from starting the day by brawling with each other and the cops, they also harassed Minnesota Vikings fans who made the trek to Philly. That included throwing full beer cans at the visitors.

Check it out:

I’m not a lawyer, but I believe the technical term for that is “assault.”

Eagles fans also booed and taunted the visitors, though that’s pretty standard fan behavior:

That’s acceptable. But throwing full cans of beer at opposing fans is not only dangerous, it’s also a waste of beer. Two cardinal sins.

