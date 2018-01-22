Enzo Amore Suspended By WWE After Sexual Assault Accusation

Enzo Amore has been suspended by WWE after he was accused of sexual assault on Twitter. The alleged incident is now being investigated by police.

WWE issued the following statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet:

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended.”

A woman has come forward on Twitter with the accusation that Amore — who is WWE’s current cruiserweight champion — raped her last year in an Arizona hotel room.

Graphic details follow:

OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people. pic.twitter.com/VhyG6oaDwg — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

She shared more details in one of posts connected to her tweet and they are below. Again, they are very graphic so consider yourself warned.

The original question TOOPOOR asked me was if I would suck Enzo’s dick. I said possibly but if I wasn’t down she said we could all just hang out. Then they got me way fucked up & they left knowing what was about to happen. When Enzo the WWE guy stared coming on to me I was passed out on the couch. I said “I want to get to know you first before doing anything.” He replied, “Bitch I have 1million followers on instagram…you should be begging for this dick.” & then he restrained me & it happened. I never would be this dramatic about something like this but I want you all to know that I would’ve left if I could. I was in psychosis- I had no idea what was going on. I remember bits &pieces & I have constant flashbacks..My mental issues have been the worst ever & i suffer from major PTSD from it.

Obviously we have no way to verify any of the claims made by this woman, who has chosen to withhold her name. But the fact that WWE has suspended him and police are investigating the incident suggests they are taking it very seriously.