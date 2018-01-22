The Bucks Made Right Decision for Giannis Future By Firing Jason Kidd

The Bucks made what some are regarding as a risky decision with respect to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future by firing Jason Kidd today. The news was first reported by Woj, and then his ESPN colleague Chris Haynes chimed in that a) this was news to Kidd, who apparently had not been officially informed before we all were and b) the Greek Freak was “devastated.”

Woj then added that Joe Prunty will be interim coach, and elaborated on the reasons behind the firing:

Bucks made move on Kidd based upon dropping into the 8th seed in the East, frayed relationships in organization and general non-alignment, league sources tell ESPN. Bucks job will be most sought after of offseason, largely because of @Giannis_An34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2018

Frankly, the Bucks are too talented to be as inconsistent as they’ve been. They ran basic offensive sets, where ball movement and movement away from the ball was not up to par. They should be in the top half of the conference, not hanging onto a playoff spot by their fingernails. When the Greek Freak was off the floor, the team was hapless:

The Bucks have fired Jason Kidd, according to @wojespn. Milwaukee has struggled mightily without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor this season: pic.twitter.com/UfG9s7lt5P — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2018

Kidd’s repeated tendency to blame these inconsistencies on the team’s youth and inexperience instead of ever holding up a mirror only exacerbated the issues with his credibility.

This was all pretty clearly illustrated recently when they played Miami twice in a week and lost both times, the first of which in Miami was a blowout. If you gave Erik Spoelstra the Bucks’ lineup and Kidd the Heat’s the scores would have been more than reversed.

Because it’s the NBA, the hourglass is already ticking on Antetokounmpo, despite the fact that he is signed for three more seasons beyond this year. With the Bucks moving into a new arena next year, the timing was right to take the team away from Kidd and hope that a change of message can give this team a jolt.