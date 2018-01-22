This Kevin Love Woj Bomb Sure Feels Like a Crossroads Moment for the Cavs

Ladies and gentlemen, we interrupt this broadcast to bring you the third Woj Bomb of the day:

The Cleveland Cavaliers held an emotional team meeting prior to Monday’s practice, where several players challenged the legitimacy of Kevin Love leaving OKC loss on Saturday ill and missing Sunday’s practice, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2018

In a locker room increasingly full of finger-pointing, Love defended himself and explained his side to teammates, coaches and management, sources said. At end of meeting, there was a sense with some that team had worked out some issues, but that ultimately remains to be seen. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2018

The Cavs are 1-5 in their last six games and 3-9 in their last 12 and we don’t really know for sure whether this is their standard January swoon or if it signals the end of LeBron’s Finals streak. Whatever the case may be, it’s never a good when feelings like this leak outside the locker room.

Kevin Love has been the recipient of LeBron subtweet campaigns before, but this is the first time I can remember a report like this questioning his heart. This feels like a crossroads for the Cavs. Either it’s a turning point and they get things on the right track, or it will be pointed to as a major development in the collapse of an empire.