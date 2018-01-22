Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game Still Awesome Viewing 12 Years Later

On this day in 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Raptors 122-104. Check out how Kobe scored every single point in just 3 minutes below:
Even 12 years later, these highlights are still amazing to watch. Kobe scored in every way possible that night, showing off his entire repertoire. Kobe scored in the post, hit pull-ups, dunked on multiple guys, hit some tough 3’s, scored off of steals, and got to the free throw line a ton. What is even crazier is just how efficient he was that night. Kobe went 28/46 from the field, 7/13 from three and 18/20 from the free throw line.
Another fun fact that not many people know is that Kobe’s grandmother was attending her first (turned out to be only) NBA game to watch Kobe play. If you think about it, that in itself is pretty cool.
I also miss Stuart Scott so I had to include the SportsCenter highlights from that night, which featured some vintage Stuart Scott-isms.
If you want to have more fun, here is the full post-game press conference:
And my favorite part of the presser was definitely how his daughter ended it:
Love him or hate him, you have to admit that night was magical. Kobe foo!
