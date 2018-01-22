PM Roundup: Mandy Moore; Trail Blazers After DeAndre Jordan; Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater Unsure About 2018

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which refuses to bet on a Nick Foles-quarterbacked team in Super Bowl LII.

Mandy wins a statue: Mandy Moore and the cast of “This Is Us” took home Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series last night at the SAG Awards. She also looked fantastic.

DeAndre to Portland?: The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly entered the DeAndre Jordan sweepstakes. Portland would be an interesting fit with the Blazers.

Keenum, Bridgewater don’t know if Vikings want them: Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater are both unsure if the Minnesota Vikings want them to return in 2018. So who would be the team’s quarterback?

Tweet of the Day:

In terms of what did leadership of @michiganstateu know, check this out from @detroitnews: "Reports of sexual misconduct by Dr. Larry Nassar reached at least 14 Michigan State University representatives in the two decades before his arrest…"https://t.co/apKyJHAFMR — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

