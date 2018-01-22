Stephen A Smith Said Spurs Were Willing to Trade Kawhi Leonard to Knicks Before Season, Now There's Discord in San Antonio

In some very surprising news, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote a piece discussing Kawhi Leonard’s relationship with the San Antonio Spurs. He reported that months of disagreement among Leonard, the team and coaching staff on “elements of treatment, rehabilitation and timetables for return,” has created a “chilling impact” amongst the parties.

At first glance, it would be natural to believe the Spurs will get this under control before anything unforeseen takes place, however, this is not the first time reports have surfaced involving the two. Back on June 23, Stephen A. Smith reported on his radio show he heard they considered trading the MVP candidate to the Knicks:

“Melo and George was one trade, guess who the San Antonio Spurs called… the New York Knicks, and said they were willing to move Kawhi Leonard and clean house. But then they stepped back from it and changed their minds. These are all the things I knew over the last couple days … but I got it confirmed just a few minutes ago, yet again!

It is still hard to believe this will amount to anything, but given Smith and Woj’s resumes, where there’s smoke there’s fire.