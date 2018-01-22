USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Steve Austin Hit Vince McMahon With a Glorious Stunner

Raw’s 25th anniversary show had to start with Steve Austin giving Stone Cold stunners to Vince and Shane McMahon. Nothing else would’ve been remotely acceptable. (One bone to pick: Why weren’t JR and King calling this open????)

