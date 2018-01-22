Roundup: Nick Foles is Going to the Super Bowl; Dawson's Creek Turns 20; & Tom Petty's Cause of Death Released

Alison Brie, actress … “Florida man arrested for DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell” … I’m very excited for the Party of 5 reboot, even though you know it won’t be very good … “Petition aims to have MLB force Bob Nutting to sell Pirates” … no, Newsweek, Hilary Clinton still become President, no matter what happens with the Russia probe … “Man booted from British Airways flight for wearing all his clothes to avoid baggage fee” … the murder of a college kid while home on Christmas break appears to be a hate crime … Tom Petty’s cause of death was an accidental overdose … the Golden State Warriors have an unstoppable play they stole from the college ranks …

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, LeBron James, a podcast about the finer things in sports. [Fox Sports Radio]

So Nick Foles was perfect in the 2nd half against the Vikings Sunday. Reminder: The Eagles do not have a QB controversy. [Philly.com]

I didn’t think Blake Bortles “faltered late” vs the Patriots. The defense did. Bortles played well enough the Jaguars should have won. [Jacksonville.com]

Heck yes, there is a double standard among players who used or allegedly used steroids. [Fan Rag Sports]

Trey Burton of the Eagles hasn’t had a relationship with his dad since he was a teenager, and the story is kind of sad. [Philly.com]

The Lakers rolled at home in the 4th quarter against the Knicks. Jordan Clarkson was dominant with 29 points and 10 assists. Also, I was there. [OC Register]

Everyone is trying to hard to be different on NFL Mock Drafts right now. Baker Mayfield #1 overall? [PFF]

Ron Dayne’s son, a running back, is going to attend Boston College. [24/7 Sports]

Surely you read this story on Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. If not, do so now. [MMQB]

With only one game left in the NFL season, it’s time to turn to the draft. Let’s talk Shrine game. [RotoWorld]

Emmitt Smith is still all-in on real estate. [Dallas News]

Is it wrong of me to say that if I find an early-season episode of Dawson’s Creek on cable, I watch it? [Hollywood Reporter]

Can’t argue with any of these action items for the Houston Texans front office. [Houston Press]

Scariest part of his video is she had no idea her headdress was on fire.

The driver of this Mercedes AMG and the passenger were arrested. You’ll be shocked to learn they both have criminal pasts.