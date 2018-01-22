Tom Brady's Hand Injury another "Lucky" Moment for the Patriots

Most of the week the headlines were dominated by the sudden hand injury of the biggest (maybe only) star left in the playoffs, Tom Brady.

Well, while some thought the injury was much ado about nothing, Brady told WEEI this morning he thought they were “lucky” and it was “pretty stressful.”

“You drive home and you have all these stitches in this place. You’re driving home and I saw my wife and she said, ‘What happened?!” “We ran into each other and my thumb just got bent back. It wasn’t his helmet or anything. Just kind of got bent back. That is why I felt it was a lot worse. The doctors went in and checked it out and we did things just to kind of check on everything and fortunately, there wasn’t any damage that normally comes associated with that. I think we were very lucky.

Many have considered the Patriots lucky over the years as they approach a record eighth Super Bowl appearance.

According to him, he has had a lot worse:

Brady “lucky” or not went 26 for 38 for 290 yards, and two touchdowns leading yet another postseason comeback win.