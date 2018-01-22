NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Being a Vikings Fan at Yesterday's Game Was Pure Hell

VIDEO: Being a Vikings Fan at Yesterday's Game Was Pure Hell

VIDEO: Being a Vikings Fan at Yesterday's Game Was Pure Hell

Minnesota Vikings fans who made the trek to Philadelphia for yesterday’s NFC Championship Game were received with welcome arms by their Eagles hosts. The harmonious atmosphere was a testament to sports’ ability to bring us all together. Where would we be without this fun diversion from the weighty real world? What fan would ever have hesitation before attending a game on the road?

Stuff like this restores one’s faith in humanity.

WARNING: Video contains lots of NSFW tidings and sportsmanship.

