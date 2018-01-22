VIDEO: Eagles Fan Sprinting Into a Pole While Chasing Train is as Good as the Internet Gets

“We’re going to the Super Bo—“ pic.twitter.com/XU8FeRl2UH — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 22, 2018

The city of Philadelphia greased up lamp posts in anticipation of a possible Eagles victory in the NFC Championship Game. They also should have outfitted train platform columns with some protective padding. Our viral friend here was unsuccessful in his attempt to catch a departing train. He was successful in finding out what his heroes do under the mysterious concussion protocol tent.

Here’s hoping he’s doing okay this morning because there’s a distinct possibility that he isn’t.