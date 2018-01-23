Roundup: DeMarcus Cousins Erupts; Neil Diamond Retires From Touring; & Watch Comedian Steve Brown Get Attacked on Stage

Olivia Munn, who is not dating Chris Pratt … “Snowpack Near Record Lows Spells Trouble for Western Water Supplies” … a few weeks late, but worth reading to recap 2017: “The Year in Diversity Fatigue” … Neil Diamond has stopped touring because he’s got Parkinson’s … drugs were found in Roy Halladay’s system after his plane crash … it’s been 10 days and police don’t know if her husband was home at the time of her murder? … RIP Montreal hockey legend Red Fisher … “Driver passed out drunk on Bay Bridge, cops say. But my Tesla’s on autopilot” … my daughter will be thrilled Vampirina is coming back for a 2nd season … no end in sight for the rise of Bitcoin …

DeMarcus Cousins with one of the truly incredible stat lines of this NBA season: 44 points, 24 rebounds, 10 assists. Anthony Davis added 34 in the double overtime win. [NOLA.com]

Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean star, is joining Manchester United. [BBC]

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, LeBron James, a podcast about the finer things in sports. [Fox Sports Radio]

Columnist calls for Cavs to do something “bold” but then settles on a few lineup changes? Make Isaiah Thomas the 6th man, and start Calderon and Wade? [Cleveland.com]

Nice to see Villanova hero Ryan Arcidiacono getting some run with the Bulls. [Tribune]

UCF added a National Champions banner to its practice field. Love it. [Orlando Sentinel]

Remember when people found each other the old fashioned way? Now, you’ve got an SEC QB crowd-sourcing to find a waitress. [SEC Country]

Mo Bamba can block shots but haven’t we seen this movie before? Nerlens Noel? DeAndre Jordan? The NBA has changed so fast, I’m not sure I’d take Bamba too early in the lottery. [Ringer]

A month old, how does this shooting video only have 1k views?

Here is fake ‘Friends’ movie trailer that’s actually quite good.

Comedian Steve Brown was attacked on stage. It’s unclear why this started. There’s another angle below: