VIDEO: None Of Kevin Love's Teammates Even Offered To Help Him Up
VIDEO: None Of Kevin Love's Teammates Even Offered To Help Him Up
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
Ryan Phillips | 3 hours ago
Kevin Love is having a rough go with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The five-time All-Star was reportedly dressed down in a team meeting yesterday and tonight he can’t even get a teammate to help him up after being knocked down.
Check this out:
Jae Crowder literally walked over Love without offering him help up. Have things gotten that bad in Cleveland? It would appear so.
Cleveland Cavaliers, Commentary, Highlights, Jae Crowder, Kevin Love, NBA
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Ryan Phillips
Ryan is a San Diego-based blogger who is a 10-year veteran of the sports writing world. He holds a journalism degree from Indiana University (yes he left San Diego for Bloomington, Indiana voluntarily). He has no pets and a crippling addiction to HBOGo.
More …
Latest Leads
4m
Tatum is really struggling.
1hr
It’s been a year and a half, man.
3hr
Cool the hype a little, but only a little.
5hr
Coming off the sport’s best year in recent memory, here are the top storylines to watch for in 2018.
7hr
LaMelo was on fire.
8hr
Melissa Benoist, Brewers sausage races will be different, NBA trade rumor madness and more.
9hr
Proof of life photo.
11hr
Stephon Gilmore’s game-saving one-handed play against Blake Bortles looks nearly identical to one he made against the Patriots back in (…)
11hr
Enzo was WWE’s cruiserweight champion.
More NBA
Comments