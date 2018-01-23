VIDEO: None Of Kevin Love's Teammates Even Offered To Help Him Up

Kevin Love is having a rough go with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The five-time All-Star was reportedly dressed down in a team meeting yesterday and tonight he can’t even get a teammate to help him up after being knocked down.

Check this out:

Am I reading into it too much or did Jae Crowder just give Love a very cold shoulder? pic.twitter.com/0xNn3ACh8q — M. Gekko (@MormonGekko) January 24, 2018

Jae Crowder literally walked over Love without offering him help up. Have things gotten that bad in Cleveland? It would appear so.