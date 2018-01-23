LaMelo Ball Drops 43 Points In LaVar Ball's Coaching Debut

LaMelo Ball and his brother LiAngelo continue to toil away in Lithuania, biding their time before they can attempt to play in the NBA. On Tuesday their pops, LaVar Ball, made his professional coaching debut, as he ran the bench for Vytautas Prienai while his two kids played.

The kids rewarded their dad with excellent efforts, as LaMelo went for 43 points and LiAngelo had 37. At one point LaMelo dropped in five 3-pointers in a row.

Check out some of the highlights below:

Nice game for the 16-year-old LaMelo.