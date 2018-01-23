PM Roundup: Melissa Benoist; Brewers Sausage Races Will Be Different; NBA Trade Rumor Madness

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where you come for the sweet, soothing, dulcet tones of afternoon sports news.
Supergirl is in “Waco”: Melissa Benoist is in the Paramount Channel show “Waco” and attended the premier Monday night in New York.
Sausage races see a change: Klement’s will no longer be the sponsor of the sausage races at Milwaukee Brewers games.
NBA trade rumors running wild: Here’s a look at all the latest NBA trade rumors, which are just running wild.
Tweet of the Day:
Song of the Day:
