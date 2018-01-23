Patriots to Wear White in Super Bowl, So Why Even Play the Game?

The New England Patriots will wear white in Super Bowl XLII even though they are technically the home team. Why? Because Bill Belichick, a football genius, knows his Super Bowl history.

Teams wearing white have won 12 of the last 13 Super Bowls. The home team alternates between the AFC and NFC and that side is given first pick of apparel. There’s no logical reason for this trend but, hey, why tempt fate? The Patriots are 3-1 while wearing white in the big game. They wore the color against Seattle and Atlanta.

Vegas currently has New England as 5.5-point favorites. One has to think that ticks up a bit considering this breaking jersey news.