Video: Salah Mejri Gets Ejected, Rick Carlisle Tells Him To 'Get The F*** Out Of Here'

Salah Mejri did not have a good Monday night. The Dallas Mavericks’ center was ejected from the team’s matchup with the Washington Wizards. Mejri was arguing a foul call when he was popped with two technicals and ejected.

As Mejri was walking off the court, he tried to plead his case to Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, but Carlisle was not having it. He could be seen telling Mejri, “You’ve got two points, get the f*** out of here. Get the f*** out of here.”

Watch:

Here’s a better shot of Carlisle yelling at Mejri:

Arguably the biggest L taken in the NBA this year Salah Mejri gets ejected

Kelly Oubre waves bye 👋🏽

His own damn coach tells him “You have two f**king points get the f**k outta here” 💀 pic.twitter.com/1SBH9aTMIp — Sherwob Holmes (@World_Wide_Wob) January 23, 2018

When you get yelled at by your own coach for getting ejected, you know it’s been a rough night.