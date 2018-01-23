USA Today Sports

Video: Salah Mejri Gets Ejected, Rick Carlisle Tells Him To 'Get The F*** Out Of Here'

Salah Mejri did not have a good Monday night. The Dallas Mavericks’ center was ejected from the team’s matchup with the Washington Wizards. Mejri was arguing a foul call when he was popped with two technicals and ejected.

As Mejri was walking off the court, he tried to plead his case to Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, but Carlisle was not having it. He could be seen telling Mejri, “You’ve got two points, get the f*** out of here. Get the f*** out of here.”

When you get yelled at by your own coach for getting ejected, you know it’s been a rough night.

