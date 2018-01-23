NFL USA Today Sports

Stephon Gilmore’s Game-Saving Play Eerily Mirrors One He Made Against Pats in 2015

The play that still has everyone talking from the AFC Championship Sunday was not made by Tom Brady, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette, or Rob Gronkowski, but Patriots’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore:

The 4th & 14 one-handed play against a pass thrown by Blake Bortles helped seal the deal for the Patriots advancing them to their record eighth Super Bowl appearance (second straight).

It turns out–as a Reddit user found–this instant highlight mirrors a play Gilmore made against his current team in 2015 in almost mirror form.

Gilmore signed with the Patriots this offseason to a five-year deal to ensure he can no longer make those kinds of plays against them.

