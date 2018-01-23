NCAAF USA Today Sports

Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel Asks for Help to Find Diner Employee, and Twitter Does its Magic

Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel Asks for Help to Find Diner Employee, and Twitter Does its Magic

NCAAF

Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel Asks for Help to Find Diner Employee, and Twitter Does its Magic

And this ladies and gentleman, is why I love Twitter so much…

In case you missed it, on Saturday, Texas A&M Quarterback Nick Starkel tweeted that he needed help from Aggies fans to find a girl. Of course two hours later, Starkel received his answer

Got to give credit to Starkel for taking advantage of the power of social media.  I also love that he ended the tweet with the message, “Hope this works” — how polite.  Starkel now follows Lindsey on Twitter now, so it looks like Twitter did its thing like usual.

, , NCAAF

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home