Yeah, Baker Mayfield Read That

Baker Mayfield will be at the Senior Bowl with the opportunity to impress NFL teams looking for a franchise quarterback. He is already at a great disadvantage because he didn’t get his hand size out into the public square with the other throwers. Tough to recover from that.

In addition to the chance to make millions of dollars playing professional football, the former Oklahoma Sooner will have added motivation. A tweet by Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

Too late to join the party, @nfldraftscout. Baker can’t wait to meet you!! pic.twitter.com/ksIBaIiYQr — Kennedy Kurtz (@kennedylkurtz) January 23, 2018

That tweet?

I've watched probably 5-6 games from Mayfield and wasn't impressed. https://t.co/hB86MYseCr — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 14, 2016

Honestly, this is good clean fun. A 2 out of 10 on the dumb NFL Draft news cycle meter. Even Miller, who is brave enough to put his name on critiques, got a kick out of it.

Okay guys. Calm down. The photo from Baker was him messing with me. It’s not immature. It’s not insecure. It’s funny. @baker_mayfield6 @kennedylkurtz — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 23, 2018

But yeah, Mayfield read that. Maybe he reads everything that suggests he won’t be a major success. No word yet on if that would be a good thing or a bad thing for the “character counts” camp.