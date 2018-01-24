PM Roundup: Aly Raisman Blasts USOC; Larry Nassar's Enablers Need To Pay; The Greatest Team To Not Win The Super Bowl

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t believe it’s only Wednesday.
Aly on the attack: Aly Raisman blasted the USOC for taking credit after resignations at USA Gymnastics. Raisman points out that the USOC ignored alarm bells about Larry Nassar for years. Her leadership on this issue has been incredibly brave and inspirational.
Nassar enablers need to pay: Everyone who enabled Larry Nassar for all those years needs to pay and heavily. His prison sentence shouldn’t be the end of this story.
The greatest team that didn’t win the Super Bowl: The best team to not win a Super Bowl was not the 18-1 Patriots. Here’s why.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Around the Sports Internet:
Song of the Day:
