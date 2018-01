The NBA soap opera refuses to take a night off. Tonight’s plot twist features Golden State’s Draymond Green lobbing an insult at ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Green’s tweet showed up shortly after Windhorst discussed player-referee relationships on NBA Countdown.

The clip Dray is talking about. pic.twitter.com/okbvHNb9I2 — Jordan Ramirez (@JRAM_91) January 25, 2018

Green, of course, is wrong on both accounts. Windhorst has a neck connecting his head with body and Green WAS a topic of conversation on the show.

Pretty mean though. Have to give him credit for that.