Farmers Insurance Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger is Back!

Tiger Woods is back on the PGA Tour this week at the Farmers Insurance Open and he’ll be getting a lot of the attention as many want to see what type of form the 14-time major champion is in. Of course, he’s going to face a loaded field that includes Jon Rahm, who is on fire lately, Matsuyama, Rose, and Rickie Fowler who has had a solid start to his season.

The tournament is played over the North and South courses at Torrey Pines where Woods has had plenty of success over his career. Will this be the week that Tiger makes it to the weekend and shows everyone that he’s not done yet, or will he flame out in the first two days? That’ll be the question that everyone is waiting to be answered.

Odds via BetDSI.eu

Jon Rahm +800 Hideki Matsuyama +1400 Justin Rose +1500 Marc Leishman +2000 Gary Woodland +2000 Tiger Woods +2200 Brian Harman +2500 Tony Finau +3000 Patrick Cantlay +3000 Brandt Snedeker +3500

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Golf Channel 4:00 PM – CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – CBS

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee, South Course

12:00 PM – J.J. Henry, Kevin Streelman, Jamie Lovemark

12:10 PM – Hunter Mahan, Ben Crane, Scott Stallings

12:20 PM – Troy Merritt, Ted Potter, Jr., John Huh

12:30 PM – Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk, Nick Watney

12:40 PM – Marc Leishman, James Hahn, Charles Howell III

12:50 PM – Brice Garnett, Conrad Shindler, Julian Suri

1:00 PM – Beau Hossler, Andrew Yun, Michael Block

1:10 PM – J.B. Holmes, Martin Laird, Chad Campbell

1:20 PM – Johnson Wagner, Sung Kang, Zac Blair

1:30 PM – Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Brandt Snedeker

1:40 PM – Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Tiger Woods

1:50 PM – Nicholas Lindheim, Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy

2:00 PM – Xinjun Zhang, Lanto Griffin, Norman Xiong

No. 10 Tee, South Course

12:00 PM – Keegan Bradley, Robert Garrigus, Martin Flores

12:10 PM – Francesco Molinari, Whee Kim, Kevin Tway

12:20 PM – Harris English, Shawn Stefani, Derek Fathauer

12:30 PM – Cody Gribble, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

12:40 PM – Adam Hadwin, Smylie Kaufman, Alex Noren

12:50 PM – Seamus Power, Abraham Ancer, Kyle Thompson

1:00 PM – Talor Gooch, Corey Conners, John Mallinger

1:10 PM – Ryan Palmer, Tom Hoge, Andrew Loupe

1:20 PM – Robert Streb, Sean O’Hair, David Hearn

1:30 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Mac Hughes, Peter Malnati

1:40 PM – Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker, Luke Donald

1:50 PM – Joel Dahmen, Stephan Jaeger, Nate Lashley

2:00 PM – Tyler Duncan, Zecheng Dou, Jack Maguire

No. 1 Tee, North Course

12:00 PM – Camilo Villegas, Chesson Hadley, Bud Cauley

12:10 PM – Danny Lee, Retief Goosen, Harold Varner III

12:20 PM – Cameron Tringale, Patrick Rodgers, Tyrone Van Aswegen

12:30 PM – Billy Horschel, Russell Knox, Aaron Baddeley

12:40 PM – Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry, K.J. Choi

12:50 PM – Aaron Wise, Denny McCarthy, Derek Barron

1:00 PM – Trey Mullinax, Ethan Tracy, Will Zalatoris

1:10 PM – Nick Taylor, Rory Sabbatini, Michael Kim

1:20 PM – Lucas Glover, C.T. Pan, Richy Werenski

1:30 PM – Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Sangmoon Bae

1:40 PM – Brendan Steele, Brian Harman, Padraig Harrington

1:50 PM – Martin Piller, Adam Schenk, Roberto Diaz

2:00 PM – J.T. Poston, Bronson Burgoon, Ben Silverman

No. 10 Tee, North Course

12:00 PM – Michael Thompson, Anirban Lahiri, Ollie Schniederjans

12:10 PM – Morgan Hoffmann, Kelly Kraft, J.J. Spaun

12:20 PM – Matt Every, Matt Jones, Steve Wheatcroft

12:30 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler

12:40 PM – Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson

12:50 PM – Rob Oppenheim, Sam Ryder, Tyler Torano

1:00 PM – Peter Uihlein, Tom Lovelady, Sam Burns

1:10 PM – Geoff Ogilvy, Jonathan Byrd, Andrew Landry

1:20 PM – David Lingmerth, Alex Cejka, Luke List

1:30 PM – Grayson Murray, Jonas Blixt, Rod Pampling

1:40 PM – Kyle Stanley, Bill Haas, Gary Woodland

1:50 PM – Keith Mitchell, Matt Atkins, Cameron Davis

2:00 PM – Brett Stegmaier, Jonathan Randolph, Brandon Harkins

My Pick

Last week I went with Jon Rahm, which was a solid pick because he won in a playoff over Andrew Landry. Rahm has a chance to take over the number one spot in the world this week, but it is very difficult to go back-to-back on this Tour so and even though Rahm won the event last year, I’m going with someone else.

This week my money is on Rickie Fowler. He’s finished 2nd, 1st, and T4 in his three starts this season with the win coming at the Hero World Challenge in December. He missed the cut at the Farmers in 2017 and 2016, but he’s come on strong this season and is playing great golf. It would be a great start to 2018 for Rick if he could lock up an early season win at Torrey Pines.