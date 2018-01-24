Farmers Insurance Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger is Back!

Tiger Woods is back on the PGA Tour this week at the Farmers Insurance Open and he’ll be getting a lot of the attention as many want to see what type of form the 14-time major champion is in. Of course, he’s going to face a loaded field that includes Jon Rahm, who is on fire lately, Matsuyama, Rose, and Rickie Fowler who has had a solid start to his season.
The tournament is played over the North and South courses at Torrey Pines where Woods has had plenty of success over his career. Will this be the week that Tiger makes it to the weekend and shows everyone that he’s not done yet, or will he flame out in the first two days? That’ll be the question that everyone is waiting to be answered.
Odds via BetDSI.eu
|Jon Rahm
|+800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1400
|Justin Rose
|+1500
|Marc Leishman
|+2000
|Gary Woodland
|+2000
|Tiger Woods
|+2200
|Brian Harman
|+2500
|Tony Finau
|+3000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+3000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+3500
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:00 – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|4:00 PM –
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM –
|CBS
Tee Times
No. 1 Tee, South Course
12:00 PM – J.J. Henry, Kevin Streelman, Jamie Lovemark
12:10 PM – Hunter Mahan, Ben Crane, Scott Stallings
12:20 PM – Troy Merritt, Ted Potter, Jr., John Huh
12:30 PM – Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk, Nick Watney
12:40 PM – Marc Leishman, James Hahn, Charles Howell III
12:50 PM – Brice Garnett, Conrad Shindler, Julian Suri
1:00 PM – Beau Hossler, Andrew Yun, Michael Block
1:10 PM – J.B. Holmes, Martin Laird, Chad Campbell
1:20 PM – Johnson Wagner, Sung Kang, Zac Blair
1:30 PM – Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Brandt Snedeker
1:40 PM – Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Tiger Woods
1:50 PM – Nicholas Lindheim, Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy
2:00 PM – Xinjun Zhang, Lanto Griffin, Norman Xiong
No. 10 Tee, South Course
12:00 PM – Keegan Bradley, Robert Garrigus, Martin Flores
12:10 PM – Francesco Molinari, Whee Kim, Kevin Tway
12:20 PM – Harris English, Shawn Stefani, Derek Fathauer
12:30 PM – Cody Gribble, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
12:40 PM – Adam Hadwin, Smylie Kaufman, Alex Noren
12:50 PM – Seamus Power, Abraham Ancer, Kyle Thompson
1:00 PM – Talor Gooch, Corey Conners, John Mallinger
1:10 PM – Ryan Palmer, Tom Hoge, Andrew Loupe
1:20 PM – Robert Streb, Sean O’Hair, David Hearn
1:30 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Mac Hughes, Peter Malnati
1:40 PM – Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker, Luke Donald
1:50 PM – Joel Dahmen, Stephan Jaeger, Nate Lashley
2:00 PM – Tyler Duncan, Zecheng Dou, Jack Maguire
No. 1 Tee, North Course
12:00 PM – Camilo Villegas, Chesson Hadley, Bud Cauley
12:10 PM – Danny Lee, Retief Goosen, Harold Varner III
12:20 PM – Cameron Tringale, Patrick Rodgers, Tyrone Van Aswegen
12:30 PM – Billy Horschel, Russell Knox, Aaron Baddeley
12:40 PM – Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry, K.J. Choi
12:50 PM – Aaron Wise, Denny McCarthy, Derek Barron
1:00 PM – Trey Mullinax, Ethan Tracy, Will Zalatoris
1:10 PM – Nick Taylor, Rory Sabbatini, Michael Kim
1:20 PM – Lucas Glover, C.T. Pan, Richy Werenski
1:30 PM – Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Sangmoon Bae
1:40 PM – Brendan Steele, Brian Harman, Padraig Harrington
1:50 PM – Martin Piller, Adam Schenk, Roberto Diaz
2:00 PM – J.T. Poston, Bronson Burgoon, Ben Silverman
No. 10 Tee, North Course
12:00 PM – Michael Thompson, Anirban Lahiri, Ollie Schniederjans
12:10 PM – Morgan Hoffmann, Kelly Kraft, J.J. Spaun
12:20 PM – Matt Every, Matt Jones, Steve Wheatcroft
12:30 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler
12:40 PM – Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson
12:50 PM – Rob Oppenheim, Sam Ryder, Tyler Torano
1:00 PM – Peter Uihlein, Tom Lovelady, Sam Burns
1:10 PM – Geoff Ogilvy, Jonathan Byrd, Andrew Landry
1:20 PM – David Lingmerth, Alex Cejka, Luke List
1:30 PM – Grayson Murray, Jonas Blixt, Rod Pampling
1:40 PM – Kyle Stanley, Bill Haas, Gary Woodland
1:50 PM – Keith Mitchell, Matt Atkins, Cameron Davis
2:00 PM – Brett Stegmaier, Jonathan Randolph, Brandon Harkins
My Pick
Last week I went with Jon Rahm, which was a solid pick because he won in a playoff over Andrew Landry. Rahm has a chance to take over the number one spot in the world this week, but it is very difficult to go back-to-back on this Tour so and even though Rahm won the event last year, I’m going with someone else.
This week my money is on Rickie Fowler. He’s finished 2nd, 1st, and T4 in his three starts this season with the win coming at the Hero World Challenge in December. He missed the cut at the Farmers in 2017 and 2016, but he’s come on strong this season and is playing great golf. It would be a great start to 2018 for Rick if he could lock up an early season win at Torrey Pines.
