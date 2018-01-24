I Hate This Impossible Video Game

El juego más hijo de p— de la historia pic.twitter.com/62wGV7f4VB — Bastardo (@big_bastardo) January 23, 2018

I’ve always believed video games are supposed to be a mindless diversion from real life and something to do while unwinding and unburdening the stresses of the day. They are not supposed to be sadistic, existential crisis-creating endeavors that reflect the futility of the human condition. Obviously the creator of this impossible low-bit level disagrees as they’ve created a profoundly vexing world where death is the only certainty.

What kind of masochist would play this for longer than three minutes? The proper response to the gameplay, of course, would be throwing the controller against the wall and snapping the switch to OFF so quickly it breaks.