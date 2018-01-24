Five Potential Trade Destinations For Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker is the hottest name at this year’s trade deadline, as the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly willing to discuss moving their star point guard. While Michael Jordan has claimed he doesn’t want to trade Walker, you know the Hornets will be listening to offers.

Walker was an All-Star in 2017, and is having another solid season in Charlotte despite his team’s struggles. The 27-year-old is currently averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 34.7 minutes per game.

His numbers aren’t the only value Walker brings to the table, he’s also ridiculously cheap. He’s under contract through next season for just $12 million and that’s what makes him so valuable. Whichever team trades for Walker will have him through next season at a ridiculous discount.

What follows are five trades (yes, they’ve been checked with the trade machine) that could get done and help both teams involved. The Hornets will be looking for youth, draft picks and/or expiring contracts.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks would be a perfect fit for Walker, who is from the Bronx and has history within Madison Square Garden. As we posted last week, a deal between the two teams is possible, but I’d go in a different direction than the deal we posed.

In this scenario, I’ve got the Knicks landing Walker in exchange for Frank Ntilikina, Ron Baker, a 2018 first-round pick and the Chicago Bulls’ 2018 second-round pick.

The Knicks would get a star to pair with Kristaps Porzingis, while the Hornets would get a young, exciting point guard (Ntilikina), a first-rounder and what could be a decent second-rounder, while Baker would be a decent bench piece under contract through 2019.

New York gets: Kemba Walker

Charlotte gets: Ron Baker, Frank Ntilikina, 2018 first-round pick, Chicago’s 2018 second-round pick