Odell Beckham Brags About Only Paying About $90K in NFL Fines

Rest assured, Odell Beckham Jr.’s pockets are still full.

The New York Giants receiver clarified that Roger Goodell hasn’t gotten his hands on as much of his paychecks as you’ve been led to believe. Beckham took to Twitter to clarify that he’s paid roughly 40 percent of his fines since joining the NFL, which have totaled to $221,546, including his lost wages from his one-game suspension.

Lol y’all boys really stupid if believe this click bait. There is an appeal process that has been more than fair. U want an accurate number, I prolly paid 2/5ths of that. Believeee me ain’t no 30 for 30… unless we talkin greatness. we good over here patna 😂💰💰 #TrustMe #Nike https://t.co/oMP3BFW7s5 — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 24, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr fined $12,154 for this urinating dog TD celebration. He's been fined $221,546 total since entering the league in 2014! pic.twitter.com/YqDXTDewAX — PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) September 29, 2017

Beckham received six fines during the 2016 season, including punishments for excessive celebration, blindside hitting, verbal abuse of an official, wearing unapproved cleats and two for unsportsmanlike conduct. The most notable fine came after he pretended to be a dog urinating in the end zone.

But similar to the NFL’s suspension policy, the league appears to be firm with their initial response only to back off upon appeal.