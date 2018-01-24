Prop Bets for Tiger Woods Return at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods’s last event was the Hero World Challenge in December where he played quite well, but the event isn’t an official PGA Tour event so he’ll be making his official return at a course where he’s had plenty of success.

Woods has won eight times over the course of his illustrious career at Torrey Pines, and while the odds, according to bookmakers, are against him, no one is quite sure how he’ll perform. All signs point to a successful return this time around, but I am defining a successful return as Woods playing multiple events, making cuts, and not suffering another medical set-back as he slowly adds more events to his 2018 schedule.

Vegas seems to think this week won’t go so well for Tiger, but I’m not so sure about that. As I wrote after the Hero World Challenge, Woods’s swing looks more relaxed than it has in years. He appears to be pain free and in extremely good spirits. Returning at Torrey is a great choice for him.

Here are some prop bets from BetDSI.eu for this week’s event.

Will Tiger Woods make the cut at 2018 Farmers Insurance Open?

Yes +110

No -140

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during 2018 Farmers Insurance Open?

Yes +450

No -700

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 5 at 2018 Farmers Insurance Open?

Yes +750

No -1000

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10 at 2018 Farmers Insurance Open?

Yes +350

No -550

Will Tigers Woods hit fairway on opening tee shot (1st Round) of 2018 Farmers Insurance Open?

Yes -180

No +145

How many birdies will Tiger Woods record during 2018 Farmers Insurance Open?

Over 6.5 (-110)

Under 6.5 (-120)

How many bogeys or worse will Tiger Woods record during 2018 Farmers Insurance Open?

Over 7.5 (-130)

Under 7.5 (+100)

Tiger Woods highest score on any hole during 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

Over 7 (-130)

Under 7 (+100)

Tiger Woods lowest round score (18 holes) on North Course during 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

Over 70.5 (-140)

Under 70.5 (+110)

Tiger Woods lowest round score (18 holes) on South Course during 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

Over 73.5 (-115)

Under 73.5 (-115)

Tiger Woods finishing position at 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

1st (+4000)

2nd-10th (+2000)

11th-19th (+1100)

20th-30th (+750)

31st-40th (+400)

41st-50th (+350)

51st or worse (-140)

Here’s a few more odds on the rest of Tiger’s season.

Will Tiger Woods win a major prior to January 1, 2019?

Yes +3000

No -7000

Will Tiger Woods win a PGA Tour/European Tour event prior to January 1, 2019?

Yes +1700

No -4000

How many cuts will Tiger Woods make during 2018 calendar year? (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 4.5 (-120)

Under 4.5 (-110)

Will Tiger Woods shoot 80 or worse in a round in 2018?

Yes -130

No +100

Will Tiger Woods shoot 64 or better in a round in 2018?

Yes +100

No -130