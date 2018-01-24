Why Is Juju Smith-Schuster Mad at Bleacher Report?

Juju Smith-Schuster killed Bleacher Report on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver used the distracted boyfriend MEME to make fun of the website’s persistent coverage of LaVarr Ball — as opposed to “actual sports new.”

Here’s a look at the expert trolling.

Juju, you know you can get a subscription on The Athletic for $3 dollars per month — or even DK Sports Pittsburgh for $4 per month. In the meantime, B/R is going to have to cover what catches readers’ interests. The Big Lead has to do it, too.

Smith-Schuster is just salty after B/R made him the butt of a joke in a parody video the website published Wednesday. In the cartoon, current Patriots and former Steelers linebacker James Harrison flattened Smith-Schuster with a punch. For those left a little confused, the scene is a riff off the movie, “Friday.”

Sorry, Juju. You got knocked the heck out in the AFC divisional round. And Harrison is on his way to the Super Bowl.