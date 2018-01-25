Roundup: Billions Season 3, People of Barbuda Vs. Robert De Niro, 'Barney' Actor in Tantric Sex Biz

Heidi Klum … Elton John is going on a farewell tour in 2019 … Police called after angry Taco Bell worker hurls bean burrito at supervisor … Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth pregnant at 50 … Vince Staples branded Chuck Taylors are available starting today … Kim Kardashian already considering another surrogate baby … Warner Bros. planning new ‘Cat in the Hat’ movie … Lottery winner thought he won $10k, actually won $1 million … Logan Paul returns to YouTube … Monkeys cloned in China … ‘Basic economy,’ which forbids putting items in overhead bins, is coming to an airline near you … Augmented reality flashlight … “The guy who played Barney the Dinosaur now runs a tantric sex business” … Billions Season 3 debuts March 25th, and John Malkovich will be in it!

Brian Windhorst story about how the NBA wants a cut of legalized sports gambling [ESPN]

Taco Bell and Starbucks are courting and kinda copying Instagram influencers [Business Insider]

“The Fox Entertainment Group is interested in purchasing WWE” [SI]

The unwritten rules of the NBA bench [Bleacher Report]

A list of what movies are coming to various streaming platforms in February [Gizmodo]

BTN’s Dave Revsine writes about his bout with Bell’s Palsy [BTN]

AI application allows users to superimpose any face onto pornography, which is profoundly creepy [Vice]

People in Barbuda are not enthused about this luxury resort Robert De Niro is trying to build after regulatory changes were arguably-shadily ferried through in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma [The Intercept]

The radio broadcaster for the Bulls and White Sox asked a court to end their “unprofitable” relationship [Chicago Tribune]

“Racist jokes keep showing up in Overwatch telecasts” [Kotaku]

Interactive map of mass shooting casualties since Sandy Hook [Vox]

Steve-O choked out by Chuck Liddell

This happened awhile ago, but this Howard Stern interview with Jim Carrey was pretty interesting

Ditto this one with Lady Gaga