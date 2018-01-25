PM Roundup: Jessica Chastain; XFL Will Return; Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Paid For Super Bowl

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which eagerly awaits the return of He Hate Me.

Jessica is helpful: Jessica Chastain reportedly helped Octavia Spencer negotiate her salary for their next movie. Spencer then got five times as much as originally offered. I’m calling her to do all my negotiations from now on.

XFL to return: Vince McMahon announced he will be bringing back the XFL, but without any gimmicks and it will be “family friendly.” Who wants that? Give me crazy and chaos!

Garoppolo just keeps catching breaks: Jimmy Garoppolo will somehow actually take him more money from the Patriots Super Bowl appearance than Tom Brady. Seriously, that guy just has all the luck.

Tweet of the Day:

Your XFL name is your online banking username and password. — Jesse Spector has amazing tweets like… (@jessespector) January 25, 2018

