Cops Called After Kansas Fan Shows Up To Team Dorm Offering 'Free Throw Advice'

After Kansas had an embarrassing 85-80 loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday night, a fan showed up at the team’s dorm offering “free throw advice” to the Jayhawks. He apparently showed up several times to the residence hall that houses the team and eventually the police were called.

In case you missed it, Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike missed six free throws in a row in the loss, including the front end of two 1-and-1 situations. Azubuike is shooting 38.1 percent from the free throw line this year after shooting 37.9 percent last season. Oklahoma employed the hack-a-Udoka strategy and was able to rally and win the game.

Kansas coach Bill Self has since said it was wrong of him to keep Azubuike in the game. Uh yeah Bill, ya think?

It had to be a frustrating loss for the Kansas team and its fans, but clearly one dude took things too far.

Cops were called at 3:30 p.m. about the man, who was in a red and blue windbreaker, but he had left by the time the police arrived. He had apparently been there multiple times the day before.

Police have thus far declined to file a criminal report.

Look guys, I know we all love the teams we root for and agonize over losses. But there is almost zero chance you can actually offer something helpful to your favorite team. Cheer for them, buy a ticket, watch them on TV, or maybe donate to the program. That should be the end of your contribution. And if you’re thinking “but what about…” you’re wrong. If you’re more wrapped up in your fandom than that you need to find another hobby.