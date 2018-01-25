Let's Guess the All-Star Game Draft Order Because the NBA is Wack And Won't Tell Us

The NBA has left us to our own devices when it comes to their All-Star draft. All we can do is imagine.

The league elected to televise their first-ever playground-style draft for the All-Star game. They bypassed all the beautiful drama that could have — and surely did — ensue during that horrible process that ruined teenage lives (or at least just mine).

We know that LeBron James and Steph Curry were team captains and general mangers. They were in charge of drafting teams. We also know LeBron had the first-overall pick, but he wouldn’t tell ESPN who he took with that pick (obviously Kevin Durant). He then insisted the event be televised next year, which is great. But also, come on — just tell us what happened this year.

Before we dive in, here’s a look at the final rosters:

LeBron not starting Kevin Love. But Steph Curry didn’t start either of his Warriors teammates. pic.twitter.com/3JjM7uhpuD — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 26, 2018

Here’s how we see the draft playing out. We guessed that it was a snaking draft for parity’s sake, though the NBA wouldn’t even reveal whether that’s how it worked.

Round 1

LeBron: Kevin Durant

Curry: James Harden

Round 2:

Curry: Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron: Anthony Davis

Round 3:

LeBron: Kyrie Irving

Curry: Joel Embiid

Round 4:

Curry: DeMar DeRozan

LeBron: DeMarcus Cousins

Round 5:

LeBron: Russell Westbrook

Curry: Klay Thompson

Round 6:

Curry: Draymond Green

LeBron: Kevin Love

(Quick note: I think Steph leads the charge on picking his teammates and so LeBron panics a little and grabs Love to prevent drama.)

Round 7

LeBron: Kristaps Porzingis

Curry: Kyle Lowry

Round 8

Curry: Karl Anthony-Towns

LeBron: LaMarcus Aldridge

Round 9

LeBron: Bradley Beal

Curry: Jimmy Butler

Round 10

Curry: Al Horford

LeBron: Victor Oladipo

Round 11

LeBron: John Wall

Curry: Damian Lillard