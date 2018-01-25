Let's Guess the All-Star Game Draft Order Because the NBA is Wack And Won't Tell Us

The NBA has left us to our own devices when it comes to their All-Star draft. All we can do is imagine.
The league elected to televise their first-ever playground-style draft for the All-Star game. They bypassed all the beautiful drama that could have — and surely did — ensue during that horrible process that ruined teenage lives (or at least just mine).
We know that LeBron James and Steph Curry were team captains and general mangers. They were in charge of drafting teams. We also know LeBron had the first-overall pick, but he wouldn’t tell ESPN who he took with that pick (obviously Kevin Durant). He then insisted the event be televised next year, which is great. But also, come on — just tell us what happened this year.
Before we dive in, here’s a look at the final rosters:
Here’s how we see the draft playing out. We guessed that it was a snaking draft for parity’s sake, though the NBA wouldn’t even reveal whether that’s how it worked.
Round 1
LeBron: Kevin Durant
Curry: James Harden
Round 2:
Curry: Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron: Anthony Davis
Round 3:
LeBron: Kyrie Irving
Curry: Joel Embiid
Round 4:
Curry: DeMar DeRozan
LeBron: DeMarcus Cousins
Round 5:
LeBron: Russell Westbrook
Curry: Klay Thompson
Round 6:
Curry: Draymond Green
LeBron: Kevin Love
(Quick note: I think Steph leads the charge on picking his teammates and so LeBron panics a little and grabs Love to prevent drama.)
Round 7
LeBron: Kristaps Porzingis
Curry: Kyle Lowry
Round 8
Curry: Karl Anthony-Towns
LeBron: LaMarcus Aldridge
Round 9
LeBron: Bradley Beal
Curry: Jimmy Butler
Round 10
Curry: Al Horford
LeBron: Victor Oladipo
Round 11
LeBron: John Wall
Curry: Damian Lillard
